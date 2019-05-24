Elections Results 2019: Thank you voters, says Mumbai BJP

national

BJP workers celebrate landslide win with a giant laddoo, sweets and dhols all day

CM Fadnavis meets BJP workers post the party's win on Thursday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Celebrations started early at the BJP's head office at Nariman Point while the counting for the fourth round was still underway. Hundreds of party workers showed up at the BJP head office and endless boxes of sweets were distributed and dhols were played throughout the day. At the entrance of the party's office, some BJP members had placed a 250-kg, 2.5 ft tall laddoo. Narendra Bhandari, a party worker said, "We had faith in Modiji and were confident of winning. Around 100 party workers sat for three hours last night to make this laddu."

Several senior leaders of the party including the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the BJP head office on Thursday. Other party leaders included Education and Culture Minister Vinod Tawde and corporators Atul Shah, Dilip Patel among others. Lauding the work done by Fadnavis at the state level and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said the results spelled relief for Mumbaikars.



The 250-kg, 2.5 ft tall laddoo

"People have rejected communal politics and this is a new era for the country. India will become a super power," said Shah. Tawde said, "Modiji has worked towards development, security policies, toilets under swachh Bharat scheme and welfare of women." Apart from BJP party leaders, RPI party president Ramdas Athavale also attended the celebrations at the BJP head office.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said a decision had been at the central level and the party would continue under Modi's leadership. "We are grateful to the voters of the city and state for the kind of confidence they have shown towards the Indian democracy and for development," he said. Fadnavis too thanked the voters and said, "We will celebrate today and will be back to work from tomorrow."



Atul Kamble a member of Maharashtra Animal Rescue Association at the Sewree Counting Centre. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Snake scare at Sewri counting centre

There were reports that multiple snakes were spotted at the counting centre at Sewri on Wednesday night. Members of Maharashtra Animal Rescue Association spent the entire day looking for the snakes. Atul Kamble, one of the members of MARA said that they received reports that three snakes were spotted among the EVM machines. "A few MARA members were at the counting centre since 5 am and in the evening spotted a Russell's Viper. We caught the 3.5-foot long snake," he said.

Arvind Sawant attends wedding

So confident was Arwind Sawant of his win that instead of keeping tabs on the counting of votes or visiting the counting centres, he went to attend a wedding of a friend's daughter at Khalsa College on Thursday.

