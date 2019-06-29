Elephants damage car parked in their corridor without valid permission

nature-wildlife

The tourists had parked the car in the elephant corridor in the forest area without any valid permission

Representational picture

Dehradun: In a video that is making rounds on the social media, a herd of elephants is seen pushing two cars in the Bhakrakot area which is close to the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) in Uttarakhand. After pushing the cars to some extent, the herd which had nearly a dozen elephants later left the scene. The cars were slightly damaged in the incident.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramnagar V.P. Singh said the cars belonged to tourists who had parked in the forest area without any valid permission. Ramnagar V.P. Singh said, "This is an elephant corridor and cars were parked wrongly. Tourists must understand that they should see to their safety and then venture into such.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates