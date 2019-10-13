MENU

Jammu and Kashmir: Eleven civilians injured in grenade explosion

Updated: Oct 13, 2019, 10:48 IST | Agencies

Police said militants hurled a grenade at the Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar when vendors were selling goods and the market was crowded with shoppers

An injured man is rushed to hospital after the grenade attack. Pics/AFP
Srinagar: At least 11 civilians were injured on Saturday when militants hurled a grenade at a crowded market in summer capital Srinagar. Police said militants hurled a grenade at the Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar when vendors were selling goods and the market was crowded with shoppers.

An injured man is rushed to hospital after the grenade attack

"At least 11 civilians have been injured in this grenade explosion. All the injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.

Militants have been threatening shopkeepers, transport operators and other business establishments not to resume normal activities since August 5 when Article 370 was abrogated.

