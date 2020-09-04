Eleven injured in bus-truck collision in Palghar

At least 11 persons were injured in a head-on collision between a state transport bus and a container truck in Palghar district, an official said on

Friday.

The accident took place at Vakadpada village on Vikramgad-Wada road on Thursday evening, the official from the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation said.

4-storey building collapses in Palghar

The state transport bus heading towards Wada and the truck coming from the opposite direction collided with each other, he said.

As many as 11 persons, including drivers of both the vehicles, were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at government hospitals, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever