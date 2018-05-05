Eleven wounded in Laghman explosion in Afghanistan's Laghman province

The wounded included five women, two children, and four men, reported Khaama Press

Representational Image

At least eleven civilians, including five women, were wounded in an explosion in Afghanistan's Laghman province on Saturday. The wounded included five women, two children, and four men, reported Khaama Press.

The injured have been shifted to hospital and a team has been deployed at the site. The cause of the explosion is unknown as of now and an investigation is underway.

Laghman is comparatively among the peaceful provinces in the country¿s Eastern part, although militants, affiliated with the Taliban and Islamic State (IS), are active in a few remote parts of the province.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates