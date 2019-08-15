Elina Svitolina: Dating tennis star Gael Monfils is not complicated

tennis

"You have to manage the same way as you would if you were with someone who wasn't as involved in tennis. For others, that might be a good thing because it might help take their minds off tennis," she added

Elina Svitolina

Ukrainian tennis ace Elina Svitolina recently commented on her love story with French star Gael Monfils and said there are good and bad things about their relationship.

Elina, 24, and Gael, 32, have been dating each other for some time now. And Elina said romancing a tennis player doesn't make it challenging. "I won't say it makes life complicated, but there are some good and bad things," Elina was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.



Gael Monfils

"Most of the time, we're playing big tournaments together, so he's here supporting me. He supports me through injuries. He knows the situation I'm in. It might not be great that we're always in tennis mode, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

"You have to manage the same way as you would if you were with someone who wasn't as involved in tennis. For others, that might be a good thing because it might help take their minds off tennis," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates