Elixir of youth! Aamir Khan amazes fans with a drastic transformation

Aamir Khan never ceases to amaze fans with his drastic transformations. Mr Perfectionist has shed his Laal Singh Chaddha avatar for his latest photo shoot. It has taken years off his face. Khan turns 56 in March, but this picture makes him look half his age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker)

Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker shared a glimpse from the photo shoot and wrote, "Post pack up shot. He sure has found the address to the fountain of youth. He is looking cooler and cooler." Looks like Khan still loves smoking a pipe.

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Aamir Khan has given films like Rangeela, Raja Hindustani, Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 idiots, PK, and Dangal, Shah Rukh Khan is known for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pardes, Yes Boss, Dil To Pagal Hai, Baadshah, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Swades, Don, Om Shanti Om, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, My Name Is Khan, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news