Elli AvrRam meets international singer Akon

Elli AvrRam

Actress Elli AvrRam met internationally renowned singer Akon and says life is full of surprises. Elli on Monday tweeted a photograph of herself with Akon, who has sung numbers like Smack that, Lonely, I wanna love you, Sorry, blame it on me and Right now. In the photograph, Elli is sporting a playsuit while Akon is seen wearing a powder blue track suit.

"When you hear them calling out Akon let them keep on calling? If I only knew back then when I used to sing this song with my friend that one day I'll meet Akon. Life is full of surprises," she captioned the image. On the work front, Elli was last seen on the small screen as a host for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

