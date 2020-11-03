Elli AvrRam relives her childhood memories as she rides a horse in Dubai Deserts

It is no wonder that Elli AvrRam is as fit and stunning as she is, as the actress has a passion for action, adventure and the outdoors. During a recent work trip to Dubai, she tried her hand at horse riding after a long time, and needless to say, it was an experience to remember. Elli's love for action and adventure came to head on a recent trip to Dubai, UAE, where she was visiting for work. Elli rode a horse in the beautiful sands and looked like an absolute natural.

Sharing her thoughts on the experience, she comments, 'I remember that I used to ride horses as a child, and I had to give it up as I wanted to pursue figure skating and I didn't have the time to do both. Riding the horse in Dubai was such an amazing experience. It's a different experience entirely when you ride in the desert. It brought me back to my childhood days. It was one of my best memories in Dubai and I highly recommend it to anyone who goes there.'

The stunning actress also tried Go-Karting for the first time ever and had a blast doing that as well. Being this active and outdoorsy reflects greatly in her work as well, as she masters each action-packed scene with ease and grace.

We love getting a peek into the life of our favourite stars, and we can't wait to see more of Elli's adventurous memories.

