Elrections 2019: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu trailing by 67 votes

national

The Telugu Desam Party supremo was trailing by 67 votes against YSR Congress' Krishna Chandra Mouli when the first round of counting was taken up.

Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trailing in Kuppam Assembly segment according to trends available from the Election Commission. The Telugu Desam Party supremo was trailing by 67 votes against YSR Congress' Krishna Chandra Mouli when the first

round of counting was taken up.

Andhra Pradesh assembly elections trends: YSRCP leading on 35 seats, Telugu Desam Party leading on 6 seats, total 175 constituencies — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

The YSR Congress established early leads after counting of postal ballots was done for the 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on April 11. YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy secured a lead of over 2,000 votes in Pulivendula assembly segment, according to the Election Commission. As per initial trends, the YSRC is leading in over 15 assembly segments while the ruling Telugu Desam Party is ahead in four. YSRC candidates have also established early leads in Kadapa and Rajampet Lok Sabha constituencies.

Counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday morning across the country. The counting exercise is on in over 4,000 counting centres amid concerns raised by opposition parties over alleged tampering of EVMs. They have asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in counting. Election Commission officials said results are expected only by late evening.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates