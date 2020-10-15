Emily In Paris Web Series Review: Lily Collins is all things 'amore' in this one!

Emily In Paris

On: Netflix

Creator: Darren Star

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park

Emily In Paris, starring Lily Collins, which released on Netflix on October 2, 2020, and came in like a breath of fresh air. The actress, along with her crew, will sweep you off your feet with its extreme cuteness and fairytale-like storyline. As the episodes proceed, it's Lily Collins and her bubbly attitude that will keep you glued to the show. The ten-episode series has every frame worth binge-watching.

The show starts when Emily Cooper, from Chicago, has to suddenly shift base to Paris for a year. Being an independent woman who loves to work, Emily has her own Parisian tales to tell her boyfriend, with whom she is in a long-distance relationship. From not being able to keep up with the language to trying hard to fit into the novel culture, Emily has her fair share of funny moments. Not afraid of what life throws at her, Emily handles it with a flip of the hair, followed by the tap of her distractingly colourful boots. Who knew the corporate world in the most romantic city would be so boring and dull. Chirpy Emily tries hard to add life wherever she goes but fails miserably every time she takes a step to knock the door of her colleagues.

Emily In Paris has some Devil Wears Prada feels, where she has her own devil - her boss Sylvie - who loathes Emily for not learning French before moving to the new country. That's not all, Emily's flamboyance makes her a bit exasperated. As the days proceed, Emily goes through a breakup, some accidental kisses and unfortunate love triangles. The city of love gives her all she needs, but it comes with its own emotional baggage.

Lily Collins (Emily Cooper) fits into Emily's boots with the utmost ease. Her entire crew - Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), has done an impeccable job. Sylvie's cold-hearted character adds a little bit of drama in the show. Mindy, who works as a nanny, meets Emily on one bad day, and ever since then, their dinner outings and lunch meetings keep on swelling. Gabriel is that neighbour every girl dreams of! Extremely good looking, independent, passionate, and to top the list, a princely man anyone would go weak in their knees for.

Emily In Paris is truly a must-watch for all the chick-flick lovers! Lily's acting, Gossip Girl fashion goals, picturesque locales, fun-loving characters with a dash of messy relationships, this show has it all to keep you entertained. If not with your girl gang, one can surely gorge on this entire show alone, with a tub of ice-cream, popcorn and a few pillows and blankets. Get all cosy this weekend and binge on to one of the most-loved show on Netflix.

