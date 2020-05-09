Emraan Hashmi: Not the kind of actor who will go and watch the monitor

Sanjay Gupta has been making sure that his work doesn't stop due to the ongoing lockdown and has been constantly working on the post-production of the film along with his editor remotely. "I've been continuously working. My editor Bunty Negi sends me the material every evening. Early morning I make my notes, I send them back to him.This is something I've been doing in the past because if I'm shooting, the edits go on. He sends it to me on laptop and I just send him my notes."

Sanjay also sends in some important sequences to John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi to have a look at and give their approval and involves them in the editing process, he stated in a recent interview with him and Emraan.

Talking about it, Emraan added, "Sanjay has shown me a bit, but I get too scared, I don't watch till the last bit till it's completed. I'm the kind of actor who doesn't really go and watch the monitor," he ends.

Mumbai Saga is produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir, and Anuradha Gupta.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news