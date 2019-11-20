Emraan Hashmi: Was in touch with Rishi Kapoor during his treatment
As The Body gears up for release after almost a year's delay, Emraan Hashmi on how the team prioritised Rishi Kapoor's health above all else
At a point during our chat with Emraan Hashmi, we ask him about Rishi Kapoor, his co-star in The Body. Is the senior actor as angry on set as he is on social media? "Far from it. I had the same perception based on his Twitter [feed], but he is a sweetheart," laughs the actor.
It is evident that Hashmi has grown fond of Kapoor in the course of making the thriller. The Jeethu Joseph-directed movie was slated to hit screens last year. However, that was not to be as the senior actor had to head to New York for his treatment. "I was in touch with Rishiji during his treatment. So, I knew it would take some time. I have had a similar tragedy in my family, although the cancer was different. I knew it was treatable, more so because Rishiji was strong. The makers patiently waited for him. It wasn't like anyone was thinking about the delay. Money was riding on the project, but everyone was forthcoming."
Hashmi believes that the film — an adaptation of the 2012 Spanish hit by the same name — is one of the most gripping scripts to have come his way. The actor was the first to hop on board the project. "The producers asked me to watch the Spanish film. [After seeing the movie], I knew I had to do it. This film is unpredictable. The director [Oriol Paulo] has also made The Invisible Guest, on which Badla was based. I choose films based on my gut feeling, and I had a strong instinct about this one."
Up next is Chehre that sees him working with Amitabh Bachchan. What has been his learning after working with two legends in a span of a year? "Their commitment to the craft [is unmatched]; they sit and rehearse with us. There are actors half their age who directly land up on the set."
-
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York since last year receiving treatment for cancer. Recently, Rishi Kapoor's elder brother, actor Randhir, told PTI, "He (Rishi) is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer-free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months."
Pictured: Rishi Kapoor surrounded by industry friends and family including Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others. (All pictures/Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account)
-
Rishi Kapoor is showered with love and good wishes from friends and family every other day. Whoever is in New York for work or pleasure make sure they drop in to visit the actor. Rishi's actress wife Neetu Kapoor shares photos on Instagram to let them know how much their visits mean to her and Rishi.
Pictured: Rishi and Neetu with daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir and Alia Bhatt pose for a sweet family picture.
-
Anupam Kher, too, visited Rishi Kapoor in New York recently. Neetu shared this image on Instagram and wrote, "Amazing Anupam #laughter #lovlyevening#superperson [sic]"
-
Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are on a holiday in New York, also dropped by to visit Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor. Neetu shared an adorable image of them with Rishi and her and wrote, "Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika [sic]."
-
Priyanka Chopra, who spends a majority of her time in the United States these days, also visited Rishi Kapoor in NYC. The actress will soon be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the Hindi movie The Sky Is Pink.
-
Rishi Kapoor has a film release ready this monsoon after a short break from the big screen with Smeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka. With Rishi already being a part of the original hit film in 1979, it embarks the return of a greater collaboration this time in a hilarious comical riot.
Pictured: Vicky Kaushal, who was in New York to ring in his birthday, met up with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.
-
Rishi Kapoor has always been active and outspoken on Twitter and tons of his fans and Twitter followers love his tweets.
Pictured: Aamir Khan visited Rishi Kapoor in NYC. Neetu Kapoor captioned this photo: "It's not how many hours one spends with a person it's how much u give in that time !!! Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar. [sic]"
-
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's rumoured would-be daughter-in-law, Ranbir's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt visited the Kapoors along with her mother Soni Razdan. Ranbir and Alia will next be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
-
The pretty Deepika Padukone took out time from her busy schedule to meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, too. Deepika, who was dating Ranbir Kapoor for a while, is still good friends with him and his parents. Neetu captioned this photo as, "Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth [sic]"
-
The latest celebrity to meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor was none other than 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev. Neetu shared this photo on Insta and wrote, "Super charged about the World Cup !!! #kapildev #crickettales #hopingwemakeit [sic]"
-
Karan Johar, too, made time for the Kapoors! Neetu Kapoor shared this picture and wrote, "He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo. sometimes simple words mean so big. love love him #karanjohar #fulloflove#lotsoffun [sic]"
-
Elder brother Randhir Kapoor along with elder daughter Karisma met Rishi and Neetu, too. Looks like the father-daughter pair visited the actor at the hospital in NY. Neetu shared a cheeky caption along with this photo, "The bestest brothers ever, their conversation is only food though #family #bond #forever [sic]"
-
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani clicked with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Neetu posted this photo on Instagram and wrote, "We both love and admire Raju so we're super excited today !!! Spent so many hours discussing n talking movies !!! Exhilarating #greatdirector #simple#lovehismovies [sic]"
-
Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment in New York since last year. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photograph of the couple's meeting with the Zero actor. She shared the picture and captioned it: "To make pple feel good about themselves is a rare quality!!! Shahrukh is all of that his love care is so so genuine !!! besides his amazing work I admire him as a very good and a real human being [sic]"
-
The veteran actor recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.
-
Sonali Bendre, who has herself battled cancer, visited Rishi Kapoor in New York along with husband Goldie Behl. Both Sonali and Rishi are well on their way to recovery now.
-
Riteish Deshmukh and actress wife Genelia D'Souza also visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Anupam Kher, too, joined in and posed with the couples for a lovely photo. Neetu shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovly strong n inspiring Genelia Ritesh and Hamara apna (now he is family) Anupam."
-
Recently, Gauri Khan also dropped by for a visit and Neetu Kapoor couldn't help but share her delight on social media. She shared this photo and captioned it, "What helped us in this tough phase was some very very beautiful Lovly n good pple !!! Gauri Shahrukh love you both @putlu is family love her."
