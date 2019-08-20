Enforcement Directorate arrests Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri in bank loan fraud case

national

Businessman Ratul Puri was placed under arrest late on Monday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ratul Puri, businessman and nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case, officials stated on Tuesday. According to news agency, PTI, they said Ratul Puri was placed under arrest late on Monday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The news agency also reported that Ratul Puri will be produced before a court on Tuesday according to to the officials said. The businessman was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the bank loan fraud case. A criminal case was registered on August 18 in this instance by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and multiple raids were conducted against Ratul Puri, his father and Moser Baer firm promoter Deepak Puri, mother Nita Puri, and others. The ED had slapped a PMLA case in this instance and arrested Ratul Puri, the officials stated. He is already under probe scanner of the agency in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case.

Recently, the Income Tax Department had attached an Rs 300-crore bungalow in a posh Delhi locality and FDI worth USD 40 million as part of its probe under anti-Benami law against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and his father, officials informed. They also added that the bungalow is in the name of a firm of the Moser Baer group, owned and promoted by Ratul Puri's father Deepak Puri and is located at 27A, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, in the Lutyens Delhi zone. The assets, including an FDI amount of USD 40 million, have been provisionally attached under the anti-benami law and is related to the case against Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri, they said.

With inputs from PTI

