Engineering students ragged, forced to dance in undergarments by seniors in Odisha

national

A probe has been ordered after videos show the senior students slapping their juniors and making them do pole dance with some of them even acting as poles.

This picture has been used for representation purposes.

First-year engineering students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Odisha's Sambalpur district were allegedly ragged by their seniors during the welcome meet.

The incident took place inside the hostel premises. In a few recorded videos, the senior students can be seen slapping their juniors and making them do a pole dance with some of them even acting as poles. The ragging horror didn't stop there as the first-year students were also made to dance in undergarments.

After the videos of the incident went viral, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak took cognizance of the matter and has ordered a probe, reported ANI.

Also Read: Etawah ragging: Preliminary inquiry report denies ragging incident, says VC Raj Kumar

No formal complaint has been lodged by the ragged students, but news related to this was published in the media following which many relatives of first-year students demanded strict action by police against the seniors.

In a similar case reported from the Saifai Medical University in Etawah, where first-year MBBS students of the institution were allegedly forced to tonsure their heads by their seniors and "bow in reverence" to them, the District Magistrate (DM) conducted an investigation and found the university's Anti-Ragging Squad (ARS) to be negligent in discharging its duties.

"In the investigation conducted, it has been found that the university's ARS was negligent in discharging its duties. Ragging remains a key concern on the campus," District Magistrate JB Singh told ANI.

Also Read: Bring thought, vision and teeth to anti-ragging bodies

Singh added the report against the university administration has been sent to the government. "It has been found that the university administration also tried to hide facts about ragging on the campus," he said.

A video of the incident that had gone viral on social media featured the first-year students moving in a single line with backpacks and saluting their seniors as they pass by.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates