Etawah ragging: Preliminary inquiry report denies ragging incident, says VC Raj Kumar

He further assured that strict action will be taken if the reports regarding the ragging incident will found correct

Etawah: Days after a video that took the internet by storm featuring first-year MBBS students being allegedly ragged by their seniors, the Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai, Raj Kumar stated that a preliminary inquiry report denied any such ragging incident involving the students.

Etawah: Junior students of UP University of Medical Sciences,Saifai seen with shaved heads on campus, allegedly as part of ragging. Vice Chancellor says "If there has been any indiscipline,strict action will be taken. Students can approach at least their warden. I'll keep an eye" pic.twitter.com/DpKrCfRARe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2019

According to news agency, ANI, First-year MBBS students of the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai institution were allegedly forced to shave their heads by their seniors and "bow in reverence" to them. A video of this incident surfaced and went viral on the Internet with the first-year students walking in a single line with backpacks and saluting their seniors as they pass by.

"Dean, Student Welfare and anti-ragging squad have not received any complaint regarding this incident. A preliminary-enquiry report states that the students have clearly denied any ragging incident involving them. The report states that the information regarding the ragging incident is baseless. It has signatures of all the students," Raj Kumar stated. He also added that he will get another inquiry conducted. "There might be a possibility that the students are scared to say anything. We will get another inquiry done," he said. He further assured that strict action will be taken if the reports regarding the ragging incident will found correct.

With inputs from ANI

