Etawah ragging case: First year students forced to shave heads, salute seniors

In the video, it is seen that the students are moving in a single file with backpacks and saluting their seniors

First-year MBBS students of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai were forced to shave their heads by their seniors and bow in reverence to them ina disparaging act of ragging. A video of the incident went viral on the internet. In the video, it is seen that the students are moving in a single file with backpacks and saluting their seniors as they pass by.

Vice-Chancellor, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Dr Raj Kumar reacted to the incident and said, "We keep a strict vigil on such activities and we have a separate dean social welfare for students. Further, we have an anti-ragging committee to deal with complaints. We also have a special squad which visits every place in University to keep a check over ragging. The students can complain to the anti-ragging committee or even to their wardens."

Etawah: Junior students of UP University of Medical Sciences,Saifai seen with shaved heads on campus, allegedly as part of ragging. Vice Chancellor says "If there has been any indiscipline,strict action will be taken. Students can approach at least their warden. I'll keep an eye" pic.twitter.com/DpKrCfRARe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2019

He also assured that the cognisance of the incident will be taken and strict action will be taken against those who are involved. "Strong action will be taken against those involved. We have suspended students earlier also. I want to assure juniors that they need not worry," he said.

