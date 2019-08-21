Search

Etawah ragging case: First year students forced to shave heads, salute seniors

Published: Aug 21, 2019, 14:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In the video, it is seen that the students are moving in a single file with backpacks and saluting their seniors

Etawah ragging case: First year students forced to shave heads, salute seniors
In a disparaging act of ragging, first-year students forced to shave heads. Pic/ANI

First-year MBBS students of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai were forced to shave their heads by their seniors and bow in reverence to them ina disparaging act of ragging. A video of the incident went viral on the internet. In the video, it is seen that the students are moving in a single file with backpacks and saluting their seniors as they pass by.

Vice-Chancellor, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Dr Raj Kumar reacted to the incident and said, "We keep a strict vigil on such activities and we have a separate dean social welfare for students. Further, we have an anti-ragging committee to deal with complaints. We also have a special squad which visits every place in University to keep a check over ragging. The students can complain to the anti-ragging committee or even to their wardens."

He also assured that the cognisance of the incident will be taken and strict action will be taken against those who are involved. "Strong action will be taken against those involved. We have suspended students earlier also. I want to assure juniors that they need not worry," he said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

uttar pradeshnational news

What will happen once Chandrayaan 2 lands on the moon?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Trending Gallery
Remember Tere Naam actress Bhumika Chawla? Here's what she is upto

Remember Tere Naam actress Bhumika Chawla? Here's what she is upto