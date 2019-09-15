MENU

Engineers' Day: Twitterati remembers M Visvesvaraya

Updated: Sep 15, 2019, 12:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Netizens observe the 158th birth anniversary of the celebrated engineer who was known for building a strong mechanism to prevent floods in Hyderabad along with other notable works

M Visveswaraya

Today is Engineers’ Day. This day observes the 158th birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visveswaraya and is celebrated, honouring his life and notable works among engineers, inspiring them to work wonders in their career. The noted engineer is known for building a strong mechanism to prevent floods in Hyderabad and was the chief engineer for the construction of the Krishna Rama Sagara Dam in Mysuru. Thus, Twitterati remembers the celebrated engineer along with other popular ones of our time and their valuable contribution towards nation-building.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his respects to the legendary engineer and conveyed his wishes to the engineers in the country. 

 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted pay his respects to the "visionary" engineer", referring to him as a civil engineer par excellence. He also conveyed his best wishes to the engineers of the country. 

 

 

Also Read: Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi greet engineers on Engineers Day

Twitterati celebrated this occasion by remembering M Visvesvaraya along with some of the noted engineers of modern times and remembered their days and the hardwork endured by engineers back in college in the four years of their course .

 

 

 

 


mid-day wishes the engineers of the country a Happy Engineers' Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

