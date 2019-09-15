Engineers' Day: Twitterati remembers M Visvesvaraya

Today is Engineers’ Day. This day observes the 158th birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visveswaraya and is celebrated, honouring his life and notable works among engineers, inspiring them to work wonders in their career. The noted engineer is known for building a strong mechanism to prevent floods in Hyderabad and was the chief engineer for the construction of the Krishna Rama Sagara Dam in Mysuru. Thus, Twitterati remembers the celebrated engineer along with other popular ones of our time and their valuable contribution towards nation-building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his respects to the legendary engineer and conveyed his wishes to the engineers in the country.

Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2019

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted pay his respects to the "visionary" engineer", referring to him as a civil engineer par excellence. He also conveyed his best wishes to the engineers of the country.

I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to engineers on the occasion of Engineers Day celebrated as a mark of respect to Shri Visvesvaraya. #EngineersDay2019

Twitterati celebrated this occasion by remembering M Visvesvaraya along with some of the noted engineers of modern times and remembered their days and the hardwork endured by engineers back in college in the four years of their course .

In 1974 Engineer Sudha Murthy Became First Woman to Work On Shop Floor In Telco ( Now Tata Motors )



She Wrote to Shri JRD Tata Complaining About Shop Floor Job Openings In Telco ( @TataMotors ) Being Only For Male Engineers #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/UyFIaDbqcx

To the all engineers,



the tough time of our life was during those four years of journey to pursue the degree of engineering, but now we realise it becomes the golden moments which taught us how to live life.



Happy #EngineersDay

"Bas Diagram dikha de, baaku mai bhar dunga"



Magic words which enabled so many students to become Engineers & a nation was built#EngineersDay





Remembering Sir M.V on Engineer’s Day. Best wishes to all my engineer friends. I wonder how he designed KRS without the help of computers. His house is now a museum in Muddenahalli, Karnataka. #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/A4phlvzkJm — Goldie (@smilezrus) September 15, 2019

We build the world (Civil Engineer.)



We build the magic world (Comuter Engineer)



We connect the world (Electronics & Communication Engineer.)



We are the powers of world (Electrical Engineer)



We move the world (Mechanical Engineer)#PROUD TO B AN #ENGINEER#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/A6Kqan7F11

#EngineersDay :: Always remember these words as we used to leave our final year hostel at IITBHU - Sir Visvesvaraya Hostel. pic.twitter.com/6H5kS8FLl3

— Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) September 15, 2019

mid-day wishes the engineers of the country a Happy Engineers' Day

