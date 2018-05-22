England batswoman Danielle Wyatt: Virat Kohli's so easy on the eye

England batswoman Danielle Wyatt, who will be part of an exhibition T20 tie today, says India captain's shots through covers are more than just pleasing



Danielle Wyatt

If there is any woman cricketer that Indian fans recognise the most, apart from the likes of Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami or Harmanpreet Kaur, it has to be English cricketer Danielle Wyatt. It isn't because she made her England debut at Mumbai in 2010.

It is also not for the fact that she is one among the two batswomen to score a couple of T20 International tons. Wyatt became a sensation amongst Indian cricket fans after the Stoke-born cricketer proposed to Virat Kohli on social media during his 2014 England tour. Wyatt, who is in the city to play an exhibition T20 match which will be held before the IPL Qualifier I today at the Wankhede Stadium, spoke to mid-day on her prolific form, her big-hitting prowess and admiration for Kohli.



England's Danielle Wyatt practises ahead of the women's T20 exhibition match at Wankhede today

Excerpts:

You have been in terrific form. Is there anything different that you've done?

Nothing. It is just being positive and confident. So, my job at the top of the order in the T20 format when the two fielders are out (outside the 30-yard circle), is to be brave. I read a very good article from Brendon McCullum a few days ago. It was about his mindset in which he says that there is just one chance to make the most of it. In women's T20, most games are won and lost in the first six overs. So, it's really important for every batter in T20 cricket to make the most of the first six overs. It is about being confident and positive and that's what I have been doing, I guess.

Your century at the Brabourne Stadium during the tri-series earlier this year was an exhibition of brute power...

I have always been able to hit the ball hard. It is just the matter of shot selection and one strength of mine is picking length quickly. So, as soon as the ball is released, I know I am going to try and hit it straight over the top and back myself to hit it for a six or a four. I also work hard in the gym. It is very hot out here so to score 124 runs in this heat was an amazing achievement. I have this belief that I can hit sixes and fours.



Virat Kohli. Pic/PTI, Getty Images

You have quite a following in India…

I hope there is big crowd for today's match. I love Mumbai and love coming to India. I love the fans here and have a lot of followers on Twitter and Instagram, which is very nice. I hope they will come out and support the Supernovas (smiles).

Will you be using the bat gifted to you by Kohli in the exhibition match?

I won't be using it. I am using the bat with which I got a hundred in Australia. I will definitely use it (the one given by Kohli) in the future. I am not yet used to it...it's too thin (smiles).

Will you support Kohli during the England series?

Obviously, I will be supporting England. But I love watching Virat bat. He is very easy on the eye — his shots through covers. He is an amazing batsman and I look up to his batting. He has a very good batting style whereas AB de Villiers is more attacking. It was unbelievable catch the other day (by De Villiers against Sunrisers Hyderabad). He is a freak in a good way (smiles). He is very good. Virat and him seem to be good friends and they play very well together at RCB.

What would you like to pick from Kohli's game if you meet him in England?

The way he keeps his head still and punches the ball through the covers. And I like how he faces six dot balls, but he doesn't crack under pressure because he knows he will score runs. He just keeps going and doesn't do anything silly.

