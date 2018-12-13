England stun Olympic champs Argentina 3-2

other-sports

England players celebrate by taking a selfie after their quarter-final victory over Argentina at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar yesterday. Pic/AFP

Argentine forward Juan Lopez was inconsolable and almost refused to leave the field after the World No. 2 and reigning Olympic champions were shocked 2-3 by World No. 7 England in the quarter-finals here yesterday.

Coach German Orozco had to go on the field, put an arm around Lopez's shoulder and take him away. England got their goals through Barry Middleton (27th minute), Will Calnan (45th) and Harry Martin (49th), while Argentina's leading scorer (six goals) Gonzalo Peillat scored both their goals.

To understand how close the match was, sample this: A goal down and four seconds to go, Peillat, playing fly 'keeper, sends the ball into the English striking circle - two or three seconds would have passed by the time the ball reaches the goalmouth - where an Argentine forward deflects it towards the goal, but England 'keeper George Pinner blocks it, and the clock counts down to zero.

England coach Danny Kerry admitted he was nervous before the final whistle. "I was very anxious in the last five minutes because they squeezed us around from the top of the circle," said Kerry, after England registered their first win in 20 years against Argentina. In the day's other quarter-final, Australia beat France 3-0.

