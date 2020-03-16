Entertainer AK Rahman opens up his love for anchoring

While many people spend their time focusing on mastering their talent, there are a few exceptional ones who are blessed with multiple talents. AK Rahman is one of the versatile personalities who is an anchor, emcee and an entertainer. However, the young ball of energy does not hail from the entertainment industry. He got graduated in pharmacy from Bangalore after which he practised medicine for some time. Rahman then realized that he was meant for something else. He discovered his passion for hosting events and since then, there has been no looking back for this guy.

It has been 15 years since AK Rahman has been in the industry and he has come a long way in his career. In these years, he has mastered the art of connecting to his audience and has raised the bar higher every single time. Till date, he has done more than 3500 shows and has travelled 69 countries to be precise. With having learnt 9 languages so far, he has got 450 clients in his list which is constantly on the rise. To name a few brands for whom he has hosted events are Samsung, Apple, Toyota, HDFC, Sony, Nestle among others. A complete package of entertainment which he is, spontaneity comes naturally to Rahman who is known for adding a lot of humour in his shows which makes him stand apart from his contemporaries.

While speaking about his love for anchoring, he said, “Stage is where my heart belongs to. Whenever I go on stage, I rediscover a new version of myself as I connect to different people on different occasions. That feeling is surreal when you get more love in return than you ever expected. When you love something, do it with all your heart and give your 100 per cent. I never thought that I would come this far but things just changed when I started putting in a lot of creativity and in return, I got a standing ovation from my audience every single time which is the biggest reward of my life”, said Rahman. Moreover, the anchor keeps himself updated with all the latest happenings around him which he inculcates in his shows and events. A true artist, AK Rahman has also played a grey character in Star Plus’ magnum opus ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna’, Colors TV’s popular show ‘Balika Vadhu’.

