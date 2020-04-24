COVID-19: Ekta Kapoor ropes in top TV stars for special video

Well aware that they enjoy an unparalleled reach across India, Ekta Kapoor has brought together top television stars for a special video to highlight the importance of staying indoors amid the pandemic. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and Maniesh Paul are among the many actors who have shot their portions at their respective homes.

"The video is a collective effort by the television producers' association of our country. The current scenario calls for us to be united more than ever, and entertainment is the common language across the country," says Kapoor, the brain behind the initiative. By offering a peek into the daily lives of the actors, the video shows how one can utilise the stay-at-home period productively. "We [roped in] top television stars so that it resonates with people across the country. This is our endeavour to encourage everyone to stay home," adds Kapoor.

Roy, who features in the video that drops online today, believes one must use the time to pause and reflect. "I remember reading that it would be sad if we came out of this experience unchanged. The need of the hour is to stay in, take care of yourself and your families, and maintain social distancing."

Positivity is key to tackling the crisis, says Sonali Jaffar, who conceptualised the feature. "We may not be able to control the events, but we have the power to not get reduced by them. The television fraternity has come together to abide by what is considered the new normal," she says.

