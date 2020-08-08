Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Roy Tabet on why giving back to the society is important

Being philanthropic, or having concerns for the betterment of society, should basically be a way of life, especially in a country like ours. It simply means learning the art of accommodating and settling for a lifestyle which allows us to not immerse ourselves in the run for financial stability, but to understand and appreciate the fact that there are people way more challenged than us out there, and as a community, it should be our prerogative to help the lot.

Roy Tabet an entrepreneur from Lebanon is one such personality who has been selflessly contributing his earning towards the betterment of society. Having being associated with various non-profit organisations has given Roy an opportunity to make a difference and do his best to serve the universe as much as he can.

Here are some of the reasons shared by entrepreneur Roy Tabet on why giving back to society is important, and why being philanthropic should be your way of life:-

1. It is the right thing to do.

If you are fortunate enough to pay for the clothes on your back and the food in your stomach, it should naturally be right for you to extend a hand to others who haven't experienced that good fortune yet. Giving back to society is a great thing to do. Not only does it restore faith in humanity, but also reminds us how it is our social responsibility to engage in the progress of our community. There are a wide variety of needs in our communities that require our help. Serving those in need not only helps them but also creates a sense of peace in the person rendering those services.

2. Bringing changes in society

There is so much deprivation all around; poverty and oppression are forever on the rise. To do our bit for the society individually and collectively, would bring a whole lot of change to those lives which are deprived of the basic necessities. It does not require you to be an entrepreneur on a higher scale to donate.

3. It's meaningful.

Whatever cause you choose to get involved with, you are spending your time in a way that makes a real and meaningful impact on the lives of others.

