Eoin Morgan hails 'fantastic' Jos Buttler show

Adil Rashid (three for 27) and Chris Jordan (three for 42) then ensured England comfortably defended 221 for five, despite Australia captain Aaron Finch's 84 from 41 balls in a reply which ended on 193 all out

England's Jos Buttler en route his 61-run knock v Australia in the one-off T20I. Pic/AFP

Eoin Morgan hailed "another fantastic performance" after Jos Buttler's move up the order paid instant dividends and England proved Australia's white-ball masters for the sixth time in a fortnight. Buttler (61) hit England's fastest ever Twenty20 half-century, from 21 balls, in only his second innings as an international white-ball opener and first for two years as they racked up their highest home total in the format at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Adil Rashid (three for 27) and Chris Jordan (three for 42) then ensured England comfortably defended 221 for five, despite Australia captain Aaron Finch's 84 from 41 balls in a reply which ended on 193 all out. Morgan's men therefore added a 28-run success in this one-off Vitality IT20 to their historic 5-0 one-day international whitewash of Australia, and he said: "It was another fantastic performance.

"With the bat, we started off outstandingly well, with Jos up to the top of the order for us — he and Jason (Roy) really did get us off to a flier, expressing themselves against that new ball. From there, we managed to kick on, didn't take our foot off the pedal."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever