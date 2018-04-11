EPFO tells banks: Don't deny pension for want of Aadhaar

The EPFO, in a circular to all heads of pension disbursing banks and postal services on Tuesday, listed out alternate mechanism of handling pensioners, who do not possess Aadhaar



Representational Image

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked banks not to deny monthly pension to people for want of biometric national ID, Aadhaar, and said that alternate means for identification should be used if needed.

The EPFO, in a circular to all heads of pension disbursing banks and postal services on Tuesday, listed out alternate mechanism of handling pensioners, who do not possess Aadhaar or those whose identity cannot be authenticated due to wear out of finger print.

It asked banks to ensure that pensioners are facilitated for Aadhaar enrolment and a paper life certificate is accepted, in place of a digitally generated one, for pensioners who have enrolled for Aadhaar.

