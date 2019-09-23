EPL: Manchester United, Chelsea face losses

London: West Ham inflicted more away pain on a poor Manchester United side yesterday, lifting themselves to fourth place in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win at London Stadium. Later, Chelsea lost in their own backyard, 1-2 to Liverpool yesterday.Andriy Yarmolenko's goal shortly before half-time and a wonderful late Aaron Cresswell free-kick extended United's barren run on the road.

United, who started the season by thumping Chelsea 4-0, have lost twice already in their opening six league games and lie seventh, without an away win in any competition since March. Injury-hit United were without midfielder Paul Pogba and forward Anthony Martial and huffed and puffed but failed to break down their dogged opponents. West Ham are riding high under Manuel Pellegrini, unbeaten since a 5-0 drubbing in the first match of the season and this victory followed a home win last season against United at the London Stadium.

But it was a chastening day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, just a day after champions Manchester City came close to matching United's Premier League record for margin of victory — 9-0 against Ipswich in 1995.Solskjaer played the same side that triumphed against Leicester last week, while Pablo Fornals came in for the injured Manuel Lanzini for the home side.



Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (right) shoots to score the opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London yesterday. Pics/AFP

Meanwhile, Chelsea struggled and eventually went down 1-2 at Stamford Bridge. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring for Liverpool with a shot on 14 minutes after which Roberto Firmino made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. After the change of ends, N'Golo Kante pulled one back for Chelsea but it proved to be too little too late as Liverpool emerged comfortable victors.

Other EPL results

C Palace 1-1 W'hampton

Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa

