Erica Jennifer Fernandes leaves Kasautii Zindagi Kay; receives a surprise from her fans

Erica Jennifer Fernandes, who played Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, shot for her last scene on September 17, and the actress shared the news on social media. To bid adieu, the actress received a huge surprise from her fans. From multiple gifts to a customised cake, EJF continued to enjoy all the love and affection shared by her loved ones.

For the uninitiated, Erica Fernandes became a household name after her stint in the television show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. And later, as Prerna Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Fernandes won many hearts.

In a media interaction earlier, when asked to choose between Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, this is what she said, "Everyone is asking me this but there is no comparison. Both are dear to my heart. I feel Prerna has let me explore a little more. The character has more drama and fun."

On the personal front, EJF who celebrated her 27th birthday on May 7, and had no choice but to ring in her special day at home. Talking about it, she said in an earlier interview, "There are no concrete plans for my birthday this year. So it's just going to be a very simple affair at home with my family. We are going to take the day as it comes, and not really plan anything elaborate. Though to ensure that my day is absolutely relaxed, I am going to be disconnecting myself from social media and the outside world to just be with myself and my family."

Not only this, Erica confessed she is in love, and the person does not belong from the industry. She shared the news during the lockdown period on a live Instagram chat. "I am not single. I am in a relationship and he's not from the industry. It's been over three years now. We are very good friends. We speak about all kinds of nonsense..he doesn't like watching me romance any other guy on screen," Erica quipped.

Isn't that cute?

On the work front, we can't wait to watch Erica reappear on-screen and win over her audience's heart once again!

