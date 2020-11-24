Escort poses as NGO official, locks man in his house and flees with Rs 97,000

This picture has been used for representational purpose

A 29-year-old techie from Bangalore’s Whitefield registered a police complaint after an escort he hired on Friday night duped him of Rs 97,000.

The techie had contacted an agent who had sent a few photos of women. He selected one and he was told the rate was Rs 10,000 for 4 hours. However, a different woman showed up at his place who asked him to pay the agreed upon amount first, according to a report in Bangalore Mirror.

He paid the amount. But then, she started blackmailing him on the pretext of being an NGO official undercover to detain men who exploit women.

The complainant said, “The woman snatched my phone and transferred Rs 50,000 and then Rs 20,000 and finally Rs 17,000.”

He added that the agent told him that if the matter is settled in the police station it will cost him Rs 5 lakh, however, in house, it could be dealt with in Rs 2 lakh.

The 29-year-old then started calling his family and friends. It was then that the woman realised that she could be in trouble. So she locked him in the house and fled.

His friends spotted her in the building and informed the police. She was arrested and identified as Afsana. The police found transaction worth lakhs of rupees in a short time.

A cop revealed that she has a history of extorting money from many in the city.

