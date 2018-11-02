Esha Deol clicks selfie with Hema Malini and daughter Radhya Takhtani

bollywood

Esha Deol, who celebrates her birthday on November 2, shared a mirror selfie, which has Hema Malini holding her granddaughter Radhya

Esha Deol, Hema Malini and Radhya Takhtani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/imeshadeol.

On Thursday, Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful picture of herself with mother Hema Malini and her daughter Radhya Takhtani. The image is a mirror selfie, which has Hema Malini holding her granddaughter Radhya by distracting her with a make-up compact kit. The genes have definitely been passed on from Hema to Esha and Radhya, which is quite visible in this photo.

Esha Deol took to her Instagram account and shared the photo with the caption: "@dreamgirlhemamalini #radhyatakhtani [sic]."

On October 16, Hema Malini also celebrated her 70th birthday. Family and friends got together to celebrate the milestone year. A mega bash had been lined up at a Juhu hotspot with the who's who of the industry in attendance.

Daughter Esha Deol had wished her mommy dearest on social media handle. She'd posted, "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous mammaaaaa!!!! May u continue to inspire everyone with your unstoppable energy,talent, beauty and willpower to make all ur dreams come true! Your discipline and dedication is something we all look up to ! U truly are "The Dream Girl" of our nation ... there can never be another like u ! Touch wood! May God bless u with a healthy and happy life! I love u [sic]"

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were blessed with baby girl Radhya on October 23, 2017.

