Esha Deol shares adorable picture of daughter Radhya Takhtani

Esha Deol's daughter Radhya Takhtani is a mirror image of her mom



First photo of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's daughter Radhya. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iameshadeol

Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their baby girl on October 23, 2017. The family was very guarded regarding their baby's photo going public. But finally, as the baby turns six-months old now, the family has shared a picture of their daughter, Radhya Takhtani. She is a mirror image of her mother.

While Esha Deol first shared a solo photo of the baby, later on, she shared a beautiful family portrait. In the pic, Radhya is all cuddled up in daddy Bharat Takhtani's arms, while Esha stands behind him, resting her hand on his shoulder.

She shared the photo and captioned it, "I personally want to thank my all time favourite Subi @subisamuel for the first family picture of Radhya Bharat & me together...it's simply priceless and will be treasured forever. And thanks a lot my brother Sahil @sahilsachdevaphotography for this magical image of my daughter! #radhyatakhtani (sic)."

The little baby's name, Radhya is derived from Radha, read a statement issued on behalf of the family. "We are very happy to announce that our daughter will be named as Radhya Takhtani. The name has been jointly decided by Esha and me," said Bharat Takhtani, whom Esha married in 2012.

Hema Malini, who was on the seventh heaven, was beaming with joy upon Radhya's arrival. She tweeted, "Friday October 20 was a special and wonderful day! Esha was blessed wth a beautiful baby girl and my cup of happiness is full. Ab ghar par Lakshmiji aa gayi (Lakshmi has arrived at home)."

