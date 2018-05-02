Esha Deol shares adorable photos of Hema Malini, Dharmendra on their wedding anniversary

Esha Deol shared a series unseen pictures of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, on the occasion of their 39th wedding anniversary



Esha Deol

Esha Deol has penned a heartfelt post for the 'most precious people in the entire world', Hema Malini and Dharmendra, on the occasion of their 39th wedding anniversary. Along with the note, the 36-year-old shared a series unseen pictures of Indian cinema's power couple.

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) onMay 1, 2018 at 9:04pm PDT

"Happy wedding anniversary to my most precious people in the entire world 'my mummy & my Papa' without u both I'm nothing! I take this opportunity to say sorry for all the times iv hurt u, to say all I know is to love u both unconditionally& to say everything I achieve in life is because of ur blessings... really really proud to be the daughter of 2 of the most humble souls god has ever created! U both are all things love 'Pure Love'! Stay happy & healthy! Here's to many many more years of togetherness! I love u stay blessed! (sic)", Esha wrote on Instagram.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra, who got married on May 2, 1979, are blessed with two children - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

mid-day had previously reported that Esha Deol Takhtani was set to return to Bollywood after seven years with the short film, Cakewalk. In the while that she was away from the limelight, Deol tied the knot, and subsequently gave birth to baby girl Radhya. However, the actor has now turned her focus to cinema, and currently wrapped up the Kolkata leg of Ram Kamal Mukherjee's directorial debut.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI