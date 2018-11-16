Esha Gupta is raising temperature on the internet with these seductive photos

bollywood-fashion

Esha Gupta's latest Instagram photos have freezed social media

Esha Gupta. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/egupta.

Esha Gupta has freezed the internet with her scorching hot photos! The actress, who is a pro at carrying off any outfit with grace and elan, is back with yet another hot photoshoot. Dressed in a two-piece, paired with a denim jacket, Esha looks like a million bucks in this monochrome photo. The Baadshaaho actress did not put any caption for this photo.

If this wasn't enough to raise the temperature, Esha Gupta posted another photo, which had her flaunting her voluptuous figure in a monokini. With her messy locks and gorgeous looks, Esha looked no less than a goddess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) onNov 14, 2018 at 3:20am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) onNov 14, 2018 at 1:43am PST

The actress has time and again been trolled on social media. So much so that she has also disabled her Instagram comment section for certain posts. Talking about it, in a statement, she'd said, "Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down others who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities."

"If I'm bothered by a nobody's opinion about my morals, it will be my fault. I believe if we are blessed enough by God to get a name and a platform where what we say will be heard, then it should be used to say things which matter, not just for promoting films."

