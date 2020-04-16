EU unveils virus exit plan, asks its nations to move cautiously

South Korean voters turned out in force on Wednesday to back President Moon Jae-in's handling of the epidemic. Turnout was the highest for a generation. An exit poll projected the ruling party and a sister organisation would take between 155 and 178 seats in the 300-seat National Assembly. Pic/AFP

The European Union on Wednesday moved to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of the Coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move very cautiously as they return to normal life and base their actions on scientific advice.

With Austria, the Czech Republic and Denmark already lifting some lockdown measures, the EU's executive arm, the European Commission (EC), rushed out its roadmap for members of the world's biggest trade bloc to coordinate an exit from the lockdowns, which they expect should take at least a few months and involve large-scale testing.



Denmark begins to gradually relax its lockdown measures, allowing preschool to fifth grade return to school on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

According to a tally compiled by AFP, more than one million cases of the Coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total. With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, Europe is the worst hit continent.

The EC did not spell out exactly how EU countries should make the transition, but warned that lifting restrictions will "unavoidably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases," the commission said that this should only start when the spread of the disease has dropped significantly and for some time, and when hospitals can cope with more patients.

