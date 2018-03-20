Eugenie Bouchard discloses her Irish connection in throwback photo

Eugenie Bouchard shared this throwback picture (above) with her 1.7 million Instagram followers

Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard has revealed her Irish connection on St Patrick's Day, that was on March 17. The day is celebrated to remember St Patrick, one of Ireland's patron saints, who spread Christianity in Ireland during the fifth century.

Bouchard shared this throwback picture (above) with her 1.7 million Instagram followers and wrote, "Pub in Ireland last year. Visiting family and the beautiful countryside. 1/4 Irish and proud. Happy St Patrick's Day everyone."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates