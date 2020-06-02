Eugenie Bouchard reveals when her date had food poisoning, ran to the bathroom

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, 26, has spoken about her worst and best first dates during a virtual date with American podcaster Bob Menery recently. Bouchard agreed to the online meeting with Menery after he gatecrashed her Instagram live chat with sportscaster Allie LaForce last month and promised to donate $4000 to charity if she agreed to an online date during the current lockdown. On the virtual date, Bouchard revealed that one of her first dates was a disaster.

"I went on a date with a guy once, we went to the beach and he had food poisoning and ran to the bathroom to throw up every 20 minutes. It was a disaster. We tried to chill out on the beach but he'd keep disappearing, behind bushes, to the bathroom in the clubhouse; it was bad," said the former World No. 5 tennis player, adding that the couple then decided to cancel their dinner plans. One of her best first dates, Eugenie said, was when she was invited by a guy on a boat.

