Eva Longoria soars temperature in swimsuit

American actor Eva Longoria soared the temperature as she treated her fans with a stunning swim-suit picture. According to Fox News, the 45-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to showcase her lean figure.

In the sultry photo, Longoria leans against a wall with one arm raised above her head as she grabs her hair, which is pulled up into a neat bun. The 'Overboard' star donned a black, one-piece suit with a deep-V that stretched to the middle of her torso. The collar of the suit was dotted with eyelets.

Longoria simply captioned the picture with three black heart emojis. In the comments, Longoria's fans gushed over the actor's look. "Eva you're so cute," said one, adding several flame emojis. A second wrote: "Gorgeous!!!!"

Fox News reported that the swimsuit photos have been stacking up on the actor's Instagram in recent weeks, each one leaving fans stunned by her fit figure. Most recently, the 'Flipped' star shared a pic of herself in an olive green two-piece bikini while relaxing outside.

The star had to take shelter, however, as it was clearly raining in the picture. "Green with envy," read the caption, which included a green leaf emoji. "U look amazing!!" wrote Victoria Beckham in the comments. "Kisses!!" Melanie Griffith added: "Look at you!!!"

