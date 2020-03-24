Search

Evelyn Sharma opts to spend time with beau Tushaan Bhendi in Sydney amidst Coronavirus

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 13:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Evelyn Sharma had a choice either to stay in India or fly back to her home in Germany but opted to fly to Sydney with her beau Tushaan Bhendi amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Evelyn Sharma with fiance Tushaan Bhendi
Just before the ban on international flights came into effect, Evelyn Sharma took off for Australia to be with fiancé Tushaan Bhendi. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) actor is in self-quarantine for a fortnight. "It was a difficult decision to take, whether to stay in India where my work is, or go home to mom in Germany. But finally, I decided to be with my fiancé in Sydney before the borders close," she says. "It is a time to re-evaluate life and plan ahead," she adds.

And just a few hours back, she took to her Instagram account to upload a picture where she could be seen with an intense gaze looking at the camera, but it was actually Corona. At least the caption says so!

Looking at #coronavirus like... ðð»‍âï¸

Also, she also asked all of us to soak some Vitamin D and said, "If you can't sit on the beach, open a window. 15 min of direct sunlight before 9am is said to have a bunch of awesome benefits! It helps strengthen the immune system." (sic)

Well, Sharma has been seen in a lot of Hindi films like Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero, and Saaho.

