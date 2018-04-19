Evelyn Sharma sheds 10 kilos to join the cast of Prabhas' Saaho

Evelyn Sharma will be seen performing high-octane action sequences in this mega-budget film



Evelyn Sharma lost 10 kilos for her role in Saaho. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/evelyn_sharma

Evelyn Sharma is all set to foray in the South Indian film industry with a mega-budget film, Saaho. The actress, according to a report in Dna will be playing an action-oriented role in the upcoming spy thriller. The report further suggests that she has shed 10 kilos for the role.

On April 18, Evelyn Sharma took to Twitter to share this happy news. In her tweet, she said that she had always dreamt of doing an action role. The actress has flown down to Dubai to be a part of the Saaho team. She will be the second actress in the film from Bollywood, after Shraddha Kapoor.

On the other hand, makers of Saaho are leaving no stone unturned to make the film at par with their magnum opus vision, bringing together the best filmmaking and creative minds of the business together. Saaho is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. The expert team of director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril are brought together to do a spectacular job with the film.

Saaho will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer. With Saaho being a trilingual, one of Bollywood's most celebrated filmmakers Bhushan Kumar, will be presenting it in the Northern Hindi markets. Speaking about the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar said, "The universality of Saaho is what appealed to me as a filmmaker. While Prabhas is a pan India star, the content and its treatment will make for a film having a global appeal. It is an exciting collaboration and we are looking forward to presenting the film to our Hindi audience."

