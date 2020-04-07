Even amid Corona, fight against terror continues

Pushed into the recesses of the news pages and of the mind itself for many people are two terror attacks that have taken place even as the world is battling Coronavirus.

The first attack took place at a gurdwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than 25 Sikhs were killed. Reports stated that at least three suicide bombers entered the gurdwara and started shooting worshippers. Later the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, though some counter terrorism experts claimed that the Taliban could have been responsible.

The bottom line though was that a terror attack had taken place and this was religious persecution of the Sikh minority community in Afghanistan.

Another piece of news that has been overshadowed by Coronavirus news is that the French police have launched a terrorism investigation after two people were killed and five wounded in a knife attack in southeast France on April 4. The assailant was later seen praying in Arabic on a pavement. Written material in his flat showed he railed against the nation of unbelievers (kafirs).

Both reports show us that the world continues to fight against terrorism, even as Coronavirus seems to be the bigger war currently.

Even in these times, experts have opined that terror groups have not dissolved, they may be reshaping strategy or looking at more unconventional ways to strike.

The moral of the story is that as individuals we must continue to stay alert and governments and every agency underneath them of course, never take their eye off the terrorism ball. Experts say there will be attempts to weaponise the virus. Which means terrorists may actually use this time to their advantage. And our fight against terror will go on.

