Everybody's favourite little boy, Taimur Ali Khan, is back!

bollywood

The cute little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, is back in India after an extended vacation in England. Check out his latest photos with dad Saif Ali Khan and mum Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan with dad Saif and mum Kareena at the airport. Pictures/Pallav Paliwal

We can't keep calm because Taimur Ali Khan is finally back in India! After an extended vacation in England, little Taimur is back to the Bay and even he can't seem to control his joy and excitement on coming back home. The toddler, when spotted with dad Saif and mum Kareena, at Mumbai airport, couldn't keep his emotions in check as he smiled and waved at the paparazzi.

Just look at how adorable he looks in these pictures!

As we all know by now, Taimur loves piggyback rides on Saif Ali Khan's shoulders. The little one can be seen comfy in a white tank top and blue jeans, while Saif is casual in a blue shirt and jeans. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, looks chic as always in a pink jumper paired with baggy jeans and tan boots.

Taimur, Saif and Kareena were in London for the past few months. While Saif Ali Khan was busy shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy filming Angrezi Medium.

Taimur Ali Khan was in London with mum Kareena and other family members including Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and friends including Rannvijay Singha, his wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat.

Pictures from their vacation had gone viral on the internet and kept us updated with the tiny tot's shenanigans. The latest picture that had gone viral was daddy Saif Ali Khan up to mischief with baby boy Taimur. The picture featured the little Nawab lying on a sheet in the park and Saif planting a kiss on his son's cheek while the latter laughed his heart out.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan's much-anticipated series Sacred Games' season 2 released on Netflix on August 15 and has opened to great response. The actor will also be seen in another film, a revenge-drama titled Laal Kaptaan, in which he plays the role of a Naga Sadhu. Laal Kaptaan is shot in the lesser-known parts of Rajasthan. The actor told mid-day, "I play a revengeful Naga Sadhu. He kills a British soldier, and wears a bandana to look cool."

Kareena, on the other hand, is busy shooting for her dance reality show, Dance India Dance, and another film, Good News, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

See photos: Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's photos of their London holiday are too cute to handle

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates