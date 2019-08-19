Taimur Ali Khan's play date with daddy Saif Ali Khan is the cutest, see photo

bollywood

A new picture of Taimur Ali Khan playing with his father Saif Ali Khan is doing the rounds on social media. The picture is an absolute delight to watch

Saif Ali Khan with Taimur Ali Khan at a park in London. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/therealkareenakapoor

Saif Ali Khan is currently in London and is making the most of his time by creating memories with son, Taimur Ali Khan. The actor had a play date with his toddler, and as usual, the picture paved its way to social media and caught the eyes of his fans and followers. The picture was shared by one of Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan club.

The latest picture has Saif Ali Khan holding Taimur in his hands while the social media sensation laughs his heart out. In an interview earlier, Saif revealed that he leaves home early morning and by the time he reaches after his shoot, he finds Taimur sleeping. Therefore, Saif and Kareena have ruled their charts out so that they can spend time with their tiny tot.

There are some more pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur from the park in London. A picture has Junior Nawab lying on a sheet in the park where Saif is playing with him by planting a kiss on his youngest son's cheek.

The other picture has Kareena Kapoor Khan gazing at his "gorgeous" son, as Bebo calls him. At an event, the Jab We Met actress had said, "I think Taimur is the most gorgeous man on this side of the equator."

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan's highly anticipated series Sacred Games' season 2 released on Netflix has opened to great response.

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 49th birthday on August 16, 2019, with his family in London. Taking this special opportunity, the makers of his upcoming film, Laal Kaptaan unveiled its teaser on the same day. Saif plays the role of a Naga Sadhu in this revenge drama. Talking about the effort put into looking the part, Khan, in a previous interview with mid-day, had said, "I had to invest two hours a day for the make-up. [Shooting for the film was] like going to war every day."

Laal Kaptaan is shot in the lesser-known parts of Rajasthan. Khan revealed that they filmed in mud and heat to add meaning and depth to the film's premise. The actor told mid-day, "I play a revengeful Naga Sadhu. He kills a British soldier, and wears a bandana to look cool."

The makers of Laal Kaptaan got mired into controversy when cinephiles pointed out the similarities between Saif Ali Khan's look in Laal Kaptaan and Johnny Depp's look in Pirates Of The Caribbean. "I can't believe I let that happen," Saif told mid-day. He also added, "My nephew Kiaan [Karisma Kapoor's son] and son [Ibrahim] saw the photographs before they had leaked, and said, 'Hey, that's Jack Sparrow.' The resemblance was because of the jacket and dreadlocks. While filming, I never thought about it. If I did, I wouldn't have done it. But, everything will make sense when you see the film."

The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

