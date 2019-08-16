See photo: Sara Ali Khan wishes 'abba' Saif on his 49th birthday

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself with her abba Saif Ali Khan and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur. The actress shared the photo to wish Saif a happy birthday.

Sara Ali Khan clicked with brothers Ibrahim and Taimur, and dad Saif Ali Khan. Pic/instagram.com/saraalikhan95

Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 49th birthday today, August 16. The actor, who's on a roll with the release of the latest season of his popular web series Sacred Games, is now a year shy of hitting the big 50. On Saif's special day, daughter Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish daddy dearest a happy birthday and tell him that she loves him.

Sara shared a photo that features herself with Saif Ali Khan and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur, and captioned it, "Happiest birthday Abba. I love you so much" along with a bunch of cute emojis.

How adorable is this photo? It's super cute the way little Taimur is staring into the camera, all grumpy like! Several of Sara and Saif's fans quickly responded on the photo with happy birthday wishes. Sara herself celebrated her 24th birthday on August 12. The actress hit 12 million followers on Instagram on her birthday.

On the work front, Sara is currently busy with her next project, Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the original film, which featured Govinda and Karisma and was directed by David Dhawan. It went on floors a few days ago. Sara is also busy with the Love Aaj Kal sequel along with Kartik Aaryan. Sara and Kartik are also rumoured to be dating each other. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who directed the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer film in 2009.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of the second season of his web series Sacred Games which released on Netflix on August 15. The actor will also be seen in a revenge drama, Laal Kaptaan, the first look teaser of which was released by the makers today, August 16, on the occasion of Saif's birthday.

The makers of Laal Kaptaan had courted controversy when movie-lovers pointed out the similarities between Saif Ali Khan's look in Laal Kaptaan and Johnny Depp's look in Pirates Of The Caribbean. "I can't believe I let that happen," Saif told mid-day, and added, "My nephew Kiaan [Karisma Kapoor's son] and son [Ibrahim] saw the photographs before they had leaked, and said, 'Hey, that's Jack Sparrow.' The resemblance was because of the jacket and dreadlocks. While filming, I never thought about it. If I did, I wouldn't have done it. But, everything will make sense when you see the film." Laal Kaptaan releases on October 11, 2019.

