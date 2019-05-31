Everything you need to know about Mark-Paul Gosselaar's show The Passage

television

Mark-Paul Gosselaar in The Passage. Pic/instagram.com/thepassagefox

The English entertainment world is all set to pick pace in the upcoming month as multiple shows have culminated and many new shows are paving their way through. The Passage is one such show. But before you watch the series or even decide to dismiss it, we give you everything you need to know about The Passage to allow you to decide!

What is the Passage all about?

Based on the critically acclaimed trilogy of novels that goes by the same title – The Passage by Justin Cronin, the character-driven sci-fi, action drama revolves around a U.S. government experiment – Project Noah, a secret medical facility that might lead to a cure for all diseases but on the flip side, also possesses the potential to wipe out the entire human race. The adventure begins when Federal Agent Brad Wolgast, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, is asked to bring a young girl – Amy Bellafonte as a test subject.

Stars of the show

The star cast of The Passage consists of a majorly talented pool of people. For starters, we have the handsome and supremely talented Mark-Paul Gosselaar. After a trail of some stupendous work as Zack Morris in Saved by the Bell, Detective John Clark Jr in NYPD Blue, and Peter Bash in Franklin & Bash, he is all geared up to set the small screen ablaze yet again. Sainaah Sidney, portraying the character of the young girl Amy is a thriller veteran as she is also known for her stellar performances in American Horror Story: Roanoke and the films Fences, Hidden Figures etc.

In addition to these two characters, Jamie McShane known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, The Avengers, Thor and more, is playing Dr Fanning, a doctor who transforms into a vampire and has a crucial role to play as the series gets into momentum. Caroline Chikezie, best known for playing Sasha Williams in As If, Elaine Hardy in Footballers' Wives among others, plays lead scientist Major Nichole Sykes, and if she looks familiar then you might have been a fan of drama As If back in the day.

Genre?

The interpretation of the show has been varied across audiences. The show belongs to the genre of the sci-fi thriller but has been confused for all the other genres including drama, crime thriller, horror etc. Well, the only rationale behind the show not belonging to the horror genre is because long back with The Twilight, Edward broke the eternal curse of vampires being scary.

Where and when to watch the show in India

The Passage is all set for its premiere in India as a part of Star World's new programming slot called The Stage that consists of an exciting line up of the biggest and most anticipated television series of 2019. The Passage premieres in India on Star World from June 3 onwards, every Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

Fun facts

The filming of the show has travelled across locations including Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Union City, and Braselton. According to reports, the first episode titled, 'The Pilot', had to be reshot in Atlanta after the original one didn't come at par with the maker's expectations.

Originally, the rights of the books were acquired by Fox Entertainment Group in 2007 to be transfigured into a film trilogy. They struggled through twelve long years of development and planning to put the movie trilogy in place but it was altered into a television series as a final call. The silver lining is that all the planning and development didn't go waste and led to the manifestation of this critically-acclaimed series.

