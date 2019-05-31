Telly tattle: Tinaa Dattaa's Iftar spread on sets of Daayan

television

Tinaa Dattaa says she loves the feasting and the cosmopolitan vibe on the set of Daayan.

Tinaa Dattaa

Tinaa Dattaa's table for all

Tinaa Dattaa lays the table for iftar on the set of Daayan every evening. The team gets together to break the roza with unit hands who are fasting. She says she loves the feasting and the cosmopolitan vibe on the set.

Let's play ball

Diya Aur Baati Hum and Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor Gaurav Sharma features in the web series, Bomber. He recently finished a shoot schedule in Kolkata. The actor, who plays a footballer, says shooting in the city of football fanatics was a memorable experience. Onlookers would stop to watch their mock match.

Jameel Khan: Reuniting with Manoj Bajpayee is always a special moment

Jameel Khan, who had back to back film releases Blank and Setters recently shot a commercial with ace actor Manoj Bajpayee. The shoot happened in the pink city Jaipur. Interestingly, Jameel and Manoj have done a commercial 10 years back with the same brand. Now after a decade, the duo met again. Speaking about the entire experience Jameel says, "Manoj is a friend and a great performer. The understanding between us is very good and we have worked in the film Gangs Of Wasseypur also. This time when we worked together for this commercial it was directed by Maneesh Sharma, who has directed Fan. We have shot for three days and during the shoot, we were cracking jokes about the last time we did a commercial. After that, we worked in GOW and now after this commercial, we should again get a film and work together. Reuniting with Manoj Bajpayee is always a special moment."

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates