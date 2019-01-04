Ex- Miss Universe Olivia Culpo dating NFL star Danny Amendola again?

other-sports

On New Year's eve, the model and Amendola posted similar fireworks video on Instagram, sparking rumours that they are back together,

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 26, and National Football League (NFL) star Danny Amendola, 33, have reportedly rekindled their romance. Culpo celebrated the New Year with friends in Miami.

On New Year's eve, the model and Amendola posted similar fireworks video on Instagram, sparking rumours that they are back together, reported People magazine.

The couple split in November for the second time, after Amendola was seen getting close to a reporter on Miami beach, while Culpo was travelling to Australia for work. However, the Miami Dolphins star denied cheating claims and insisted that he was merely being friendly to the woman.

They had reconciled in June, following a brief split early last year. Culpo started dating Amendola in 2016. "Danny and Olivia did not officially split. Danny is playing both sides. Olivia refers to Danny as her boyfriend, but he doesn't refer to her as his girlfriend," a source had told the magazine in October.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates