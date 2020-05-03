Ex-civic body employee died due to neglect, claims son

The family of a retired BMC employee has alleged that a BMC-run hospital in Mulund, MT Agarwal Hospital, neglected him which led to his death. The incident occurred on Friday morning when the family of 62-year-old Rajaram Bhoir rushed him to the hospital and the medical staff there didn't attend to him for the first three hours. The family claimed that despite them telling the hospital staff about the condition of Bhoir, and highlighting that he is an ex-employee of the BMC, they didn't pay any attention to him. Bhoir started feeling breathless on Thursday evening and after spending a restless night at home, his family decided to take him to the hospital. They moved him to the ICU and waited for a doctor to attend to him for almost two hours, but nobody showed up.

"At around 8 am, some doctors came to the ICU and asked us to shift him to another hospital. The doctors checked him and pronounced him dead," revealed the grieving son. When contacted, Dr Pradeep Angre, the dean of the hospital, responded, "I have ordered an enquiry."

