Ex-mid-day art director Ataullah Khan succumbs to Coronavirus

Ataullah Khan, 68, mid-day's former art director, passed away in Jeddah on Friday. Ataullah was admitted to hospital on June 5 and later tested positive for Coronavirus. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Ataullah's splendid page-designing skills also extended to Sportsweek magazine. He was a mid-day employee when the newspaper was born on June 27, 1979.

He had a strong passion for films and music. He excelled in interviewing film stars for the Inquilab newspaper and when not examining page designs, he excelled in singing Mohd Rafi songs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news