Amrita Puri, currently seen in the web show Four More Shots Please!, chats with mid-day.com about the show and how it's different from films

Amrita Puri in stills from the show. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/amupuri.

Amrita Puri is extremely excited with the kind of response she is receiving for her character, Kavya Arora in the web show, Four More Shots Please! Talking exclusively to mid-day.com, Amrita shares insights into what went into the making of this character.

Tell us about your character in this series?

It's really fun and refreshing to play an urban character like Kavya Arora. I usually don't get an opportunity to play such characters. I am mostly playing a small town girl and ethnic characters. It was fun for me to play something like this because it was so close to life for me. Not only is it urban, but it's also South Bombay, which is where I am from. It was just fun, whether it was the kind of clothes that I was wearing, and I also love the whole look that they had in mind for my character.

Did you look at anyone as inspiration to essay this character?

No, because that's what made it great about a regular South Bombay girl and it's just so close to home. My character is someone that I know already.

How different is working in a web show from working in films?

It's very different because films are of longer duration, the character has more graph and you have more time to think about the character and develop it. For web shows, you go on from one place to the next; if you're lucky enough for it to carry on then it's nice because your character grows with each season.

What attracted you to towards this show?

The whole concept is something that has not been explored in the Indian web series space. We've seen similar shows abroad, but not in India. So, that was exciting and it has women protagonists and it's fresh and something that is very current, contemporary and real.

What kind of feedback are you receiving for this show?

We were very pleasantly surprised because after the first weekend of the show being released, I had people stop and say, 'Hey, you are Kavya'. I had gone to Dubai, and I met these two girls who were so excited and they came up to me and were talking about how they just love the show and me in it. It was exciting to see not only girls respond to the show in Mumbai, but also in Dubai because it's shown in multiple countries.

What are your upcoming projects?

I will next be seen in an Amazon web series, Make In Heaven.

