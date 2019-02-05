Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal on divorce: Always stood by my husband, don't know the reason

television

Deepshikha Nagpal is all geared up for her upcoming television show, Main Bhi Ardhangini. Discussing it, the actor spoke exclusively to mid-day.com about her second divorce, children, and work

Deepshikha Nagpal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepshikha.nagpal

Deepshikha Nagpal is all set to sizzle in the Television arena with her new show, titled, Main Bhi Ardhangini. The show airs on &Tv at 9:30 pm and the actor is super proud of doing this television series. On the personal front, Deepshikha is going through her second divorce and is battling her emotions while staying away from her children and working solely in Jaipur with the show's crew. However, keeping up the spirit high, Deepshikha speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about work and family.

Tell us something about the show.

This is a show called Mai Bhi Ardhangini. I did this show because it is full of drama, entertainment where there's masala, comedy like the old South based films. The sets are larger than life and the attires are well worked upon. I can tell that this is one of my best roles on Television.

What is your role in this show?

When they offered me this show, the makers said that it would be similar to Aruna Irani's role from Beta, and I immediately said yes. Later, they narrated the story where they said I will have a stepson named Madhav, whose wife is dead. In the show, I want him to get married to the girl of my choice so that I can claim his entire property for myself. I play Nilaambari, who is the lady boss in the house, who wouldn't even want people to dream without her permission. She is that dominating but for her son, his mother is his world.

Why such a long hiatus before signing this show?

I am doing this show after eight years. Wasn't attracted to the scripts offered and I kept doing cameos in shows and films in between. I also started singing. My first song, Kya Hua Tera Vaada released in August and my second song, Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar will release soon, and then this show came to me in between.

How are you managing home and work?

The only hitch doing this show was that I had to travel to Jaipur for 20 days in a month. Thoughts like: 'Who will look after my children?' and others kept cropping up. Later, I said to myself that such is an actor's life. The director tried convincing me when I went to meet him with my daughter for the narrative. However, I had rejected the show twice. It was my daughter, who encouraged me to take up the show. She said, "I will watch the show, it's perfect for you." That's where I got my motivation from. As an actor, I am enjoying my work but as a mother, I really miss my children. I keep travelling in between to see them.

How has the atmosphere been on sets?

It has been jovial but after pack up when you go back home, it hits you to be alone and in the initial days, I used to cry. The entire unit started pampering me and I understood this and we used to laugh and work together. Otherwise, we wouldn't have been able to survive there (Jaipur).

What is your personal interpretation of the title Mai Bhi Ardhangini?

Unfortunately, I have been divorced twice. I don't know what's the reason but I don't want to judge people. Despite all of this, I still believe in the institution of marriage and love because I belong to a filmy family. My upbringing is a typical middle-class one, I value relationships. I lost my father, mother, and brother when I was young. If I talk about family, it's only me and my children. I always stood by my husband but until your husband doesn't support you, you are 'Ardhangini' (half soul) but it's not only the job of wives but also husbands to support them. It's like husband and wife coming together. When the 'together' happens they both become shadows of each other and when that happens, life is beautiful. Ups and downs are part and parcel of life but you have to be with each other, which unfortunately did not happen in my life. But, no regrets, everything happens for a reason.

You are going through personal turmoil, staying away from children and at the same time shooting for the show. How are you balancing it out?

I can just say, 'God is being kind.' There are some power and blessings of my mom and dad that I happen to manage. I always say that I am so blessed that I have beautiful children. I was a very strict mother but now I don't look after them, they look after me. They are my support system and have never troubled me. We share a great friendly bond with each other. When I am not shooting, I am just talking to my children over the phone to ask if everything is fine. They, too, miss me but they manage because they know their mother is working. It's because of them that I am being able to work otherwise I wouldn't have been able to do anything.

