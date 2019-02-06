Exclusive: Kiara Advani to be felicitated as 'Emerging Star of the Year' At Global Village Dubai
Kiara Advani has been winning the hearts of the audience and is now being felicitated with 'The Emerging Star of The Year' Award in Global Village Dubai
Pretty belle Kiara Advani is taking the Bollywood industry and South film industry by storm. The versatile actress has been steadily building her career graph not just with her impressive choice of films, but also with her stellar performances.
Kiara Advani has an exciting long list of films in her kitty. The icing on the cake is that she will be honoured as 'The Emerging Star of the Year' at Global Village Dubai on February 16 at the 13th edition of the Asiavision Movie Awards.
Kiara's career skyrocketed in 2018 when she made her South debut with the massive hit – Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Mahesh Babu. Her Netflix outing – Lust Stories, further helped her climb up the success ladder and made her the rightful contender for this honour.
Thankyou #ZeeCineAwardsTelugu for ‘Best Find of the year!’ A Big Big Thankyou to all the South fans who voted for me! I’m dedicating this one to youðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂ« No amount of words will be enough to tell you how grateful I am for all the love you’ll have showered me with, for your support and instant acceptance. You’ll make me want to work harder and be the best version of myself. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼#BharatAneNenu will always be my most memorable film as it brought me closer to you. Thankyou @urstrulymahesh Sir @namratashirodkar for bringing me into this industry #koratalaSivaGaru for believing in me to play Vasumathi, my producer @dvvmovies and @ashviniyardi for always having my back. This is honestly the most motivating start to 2019 and I promise to entertain you to the best of my capabilities! Love and Respect alwaysâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼
Asiavision Movie Awards honours the best performers and technicians of Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil film industry and has been held annually since 2006.
Kiara Advani will head to the beautiful desert city to collect her 'The Emerging Star of the Year' gong.
On the professional front, Kiara is currently shooting for Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor. The film is a remake of South film titled Arjun Reddy and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions film, Kalank in a special appearance. The Lust Stories actor will also share the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in Good News.
